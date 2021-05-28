Channel 4's Hunted is looking for new contestants - this is how to apply

Hunted is back on Channel 4 later this year. Picture: Channel 4

By Naomi Bartram

You can apply to star on Channel 4's Hunted and be in with a chance to win £100,000.

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a Hide and Seek pro, Channel 4 has got the game show for you.

Hunted is set to return this year, with the makers of the series are on the lookout for a whole new group of fugitives.

The show sees 14 people go on the run for 28 days to avoid being caught by a team of former police and intelligence professionals known as ‘hunters’.

If the fugitives manage to stay on the run for the whole month and reach the secret extraction point, they could win a share of £100,000.

Channel 4 is looking for fugitives for the new series of Hunted. Picture: Channel 4

While filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, easing of restrictions means it can now start up again.

A callout for potential contestants reads: "Have you ever wondered if you’ve got what it takes to disappear and go on the run, testing your wits to evade capture from some of the best hunters on the planet?

"We’re looking for aspiring ‘fugitives’ of all ages to take part and do whatever it takes to disappear in 21st century Britain.

“Perhaps you fancy your chances by going it alone, or maybe you’d like to escape with your family, friends or colleagues.

Celebrity Hunted is a spin off of the original Channel 4 series. Picture: Channel 4

"A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture."

Their website adds: "We're looking for ordinary people to go on the run and try to disappear in one of the most watched nations on Earth.

"If you had to disappear tomorrow, for whatever reason - with some of the world's best investigators looking for you, and some of the most cutting edge technology tracking you, could you just vanish?”

You must be aged 18 and over to apply to take part in the series and the closing date is Saturday, June 12.

To find out more and apply, please go to: www.huntedapplications.com

Meanwhile, the celebrity version of Hunted has seen the likes of Jamie Laing, Vicky Pattison and Dom Jolly all take them on in a bid to win money for charity.