Friends Reunion TikTok challenge: Fans re-create the show's iconic opening scene

27 May 2021, 15:59

TikTok users are re-creating the Friends opening credits to celebrate the reunion
TikTok users are re-creating the Friends opening credits to celebrate the reunion. Picture: TikTok

Set to The Rembrandts' 'I'll Be There For You', TikTokkers are re-creating the famous opening sequence on the app.

Coinciding with the release of Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max, TikTok users are posting their own versions of the 90s sitcom's opening credits.

Rather than featuring Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey, fans are re-working the theme with their pals.

As well as acting out cheesy, overly-dramatic scenes with one another, TikTokkers are getting creative and telling stories about their personality traits and everyday lives.

READ MORE: Here's what the characters from Friends are doing now (probably)

READ MORE: Inside the Friends cast's swanky LA mansions

Already, the hashtag #FriendsReunion has racked up a whopping 1billion views on the short-video app.

Here are just a few doing the rounds:

This TikTokker's even recreated some of the fashion looks from the show:

NOW READ: 13 things we learnt from the Friends reunion episode

You can now stream the special, one-off reunion episode of Friends on NOW TV

