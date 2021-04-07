When does Primark open and what are the new opening times?

Primark is reopening in England this month. Picture: PA Images

When does Primark open in 2021 and what are the opening hours for Lakeside, Trafford Centre, Oxford Street and Bluewater?

Boris Johnson announced all non-essential shops can open in England from Monday April, 12.

This will be the first time Primark has been able to welcome customers since the national lockdown back in January.

Last year, eager shoppers queued outside stores from the early hours after the first lockdown was lifted.

And it looks like things will be the same this time around, so here’s everything you need to know about Primark’s opening times…

When does Primark open in 2021?

All 153 Primark stores in England will be opening their doors up and down the country from April 12.

It is also hoped that a further 20 branches in Scotland will be able to open again by the end of April, depending on coronavirus cases.

Following government guidance, there will be strict social distancing guidelines in place, which includes limits on the number of customers and mandatory face coverings.

Primark has no online shop and the company didn’t make any of their products available via any online retailers during the pandemic.

This means the only place you can officially get Primark products is in one of their shops.

Chief Executive, Paul Marchant said: “It’s great to be back.

"Our stores are fully stocked with fresh new season fashion, all at Primark’s famous amazing prices.

"Between our great value, everyday must-haves and hot new season trend collections, we’ve got everything our customers have been waiting for."

What are the opening hours for Primark?

Primark is set to extend opening hours across almost all stores when branches reopen.

According to reports, stores will keep their doors open for two more hours per day on average, likely opening an hour earlier and closing an hour later.

You can find out the exact opening hours of your local Primark by visiting their website and checking out the store locator.

