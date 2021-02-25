When will tattoo and piercing shops open in the UK?

Boris Johnson announced that England would be slowly easing out of lockdown over the coming months.

The Prime Minister’s roadmap includes preliminary dates of when non-essential shops, salons, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to open their doors once again.

But when will tattoo parlours open again after lockdown? And what about piercing studios? Here’s what we know…

When will tattoo shops open in England?

In England, tattoo shops could reopen on April 12, along with other non-essential retail.

This is also the same for piercing studios, as well as barbers, hairdressers and nail salons.

However, Boris Johnson has stressed that these changes are dependant on four key steps which all have to be met, including:

The vaccine deployment programme continues

Jabs are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths

The infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations

The risk is not changed by new variants

Before lockdown, tattoo parlours had to introduce many Covid-secure rules to keep their customers safe including tattooists using full PPE, as well as customers wearing masks at all times.

Workspaces were more frequently cleaned, and utensils regularly disinfected, while many had to limit the number of people using the facility at any one time.

One-way systems were also introduced, as well as plastic screens and spacing out equipment and workstations.

When will tattoo shops open in the rest of the UK?

According to Nicola Sturgeon’s roadmap for Scotland, tattoo shops may be able to reopen in the last week of April.

In Wales, the government is set to review current lockdown restrictions on March 12 where they may reveal when tattoo shops can open.

Similarly, in Northern Ireland the next lockdown review is on March 18.

As well as the personal care sector, all non-essential retail may also be allowed to reopen from April 12.

Outdoor settings like alcohol takeaways, beer gardens, zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas can also open, as well as indoor leisure, such as swimming pools and gyms.

Self-contained holiday accommodation, such as self-catering and campsites, will also welcome customers back if all goes to plan.

