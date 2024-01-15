Will it snow this week in the UK? Where, when and how much

Snow and ice is forecast to bring disruptions to parts of the UK this week. Picture: Getty / Met Office

By Alice Dear

The Met Office has forecast significant snow for parts of the UK this week with weather warnings in place for snow and ice.

The UK will see significant snowfall this week which will likely cause disruptions in some areas of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office have warned of a stream of artic air caused by low pressure in the east and high pressure in the west, causing the northerly flow of freezing temperatures.

There are several weather warnings in place this week for parts of the UK which will see the most snow and ice, but the rest of the regions will still have to endure plummeting temperatures.

Later in the week, a weather systems will make their way across Northern Ireland, central and south Scotland and the North of England while before a second brings a risk of snow for the South West of England.

The Met Office have put yellow weather warnings in place for parts of the UK for ice and snow this week. Picture: Getty

When will it snow in the UK?

Alex Burkill, Met Office meteorologist, predicts significant snow and ice for parts of the country this week (15th January - 21st January).

On Monday, low pressure from the east and high pressure from the west will cause a northerly flow of artic air to sweep across the UK, causing freezing temperatures for many areas.

On Monday, hefty snow showers will hit parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland as well as some parts of Wales and the East of Anglia.

There will be a significant wind chill in the Midlands and South of England but no snowfall is forecast for this time.

On Tuesday, a weather system will move across Northern Ireland and central and Southern Scotland as well as Northern England, brining snowfall up to several centimetres in these areas.

On Wednesday we will see the arrival of another weather system from the southwest which could bring disruptive snow in the South of England as it hits the cold air across the country.

The rest of the week will remain cold with sunshine and wintry showers, with overnight frosts and ice predicted.

Snowfall will continue for windward coasts throughout the week before temperatures start to increase, brining with it rain.

Temperatures to plunge lower in latest forecast from the Met Office

How cold does it have to be to snow?

While many people believe it has to be zero degrees of lower to snow, the Met Office confirm that precipitation falls as snow when the air temperature is below 2 °C.

For snow to settle, the temperature needs to be at or below freezing to ensure the snowflakes do not melt when the reach the ground.

The UK is predicted to see disruptions caused by the snow this week. Picture: Getty

UK weather warnings this week

There are yellow weather warnings across the UK on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Monday

Northern Ireland: Snow & Ice Weather Warning

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

North of Scotland: Snow & Ice Weather Warning

Some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

There is a slight chance of snow-covered roads leading to stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

South West of England: Snow & Ice Weather Warning

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Tuesday

Scotland, North and West of England and Wales: Snow & Ice Weather Warning

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Some rural communities could become cut off

Northern Ireland: Snow & Ice Weather Warning

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Wednesday

North of Scotland and Northern Ireland: Snow & Ice Weather Warning

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Some rural communities could become cut off

South of Scotland: Ice Weather Warning

Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

North England and Wales: Snow & Ice Weather Warning

A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable

A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

Thursday

North and West Scotland and Northern Ireland: Snow & Ice Weather Warning

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Some rural communities could become cut off

West Wales and Northwest England: Snow & Ice Weather Warning