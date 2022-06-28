Wimbledon star Jodie Burrage stops tennis match to help unwell ball boy

28 June 2022, 11:03 | Updated: 28 June 2022, 11:21

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Tennis star Jodie Burrage has been praised for assisting a ball boy who fell ill during a match.

The opening day of Wimbledon 2022 didn’t go to plan this week when Jodie Burrage stopped her match to help an unwell ball boy.

Jodie was playing against Ukrainian tennis star Lesia Tsurenko on Monday (27 June) when the boy fell ill at the side of the court.

Noticing he appeared unsteady on his feet, Jodie, 23, quickly rushed over to him to check he was okay.

Jodie Burrage helped out a ball boy
Jodie Burrage helped out a ball boy. Picture: Alamy

She then went on to give him a sports drink from the player fridge, energy gel from her bag and some Percy Pig sweets handed over by someone in the crowd.

After waiting with the boy for a few minutes, the medics arrived and Jodie got back to her game.

During her post-match press conference, Jodie opened up about the sweet moment, explaining: “I just reacted how I think anyone would. He was not in a good spot and I just tried to help him out as much as possible.

"I fainted a few times and I actually had a panic attack once in juniors here, so I’ve been where he is, and I know a little bit about how was feeling, so I just tried to help as much as I could.”

She went on: “I think he was being faint, he couldn’t see and his blood sugar was really low. I definitely love a Percy pig, that is for sure. I don’t know why they were there, obviously other people like them as well.

Tennis star Jodie Burrage gave a ball boy Percy Pig sweets
Tennis star Jodie Burrage gave a ball boy Percy Pig sweets. Picture: Alamy

“I just thought ‘this kid needs sugar’, and he wasn’t liking the gel, they’re not the nicest things to have so I thought he needs something else and something just shouted on the side, ‘got sweets here if you want’ and they were Percy Pigs. They’re one of my favourites I would say, I definitely recommend it.”

Unfortunately, Jodie was defeated and lost 6-2, 6-3 against Ukraine ’s Lesia Tsurenko.

She will now compete in the women's doubles alongside fellow Brit Eden Silva against Demi Schuurs and Arianne Hartono from the Netherlands.

Latest News

See more Latest News

WorldRemit becomes latest fintech to slash jobs as outlook darkens

UK & World

Police seize amplifiers from 'Stop Brexit Man' Steve Bray outside Parliament

UK & World

Tyrell Malacia: Manchester United accelerate interest in Feyenoord defender as they battle Lyon for signature

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Sanderson sisters are back!

First Hocus Pocus 2 trailer released by Disney

TV & Movies

Can you spot the word 'love' hidden in the pattern?

You could be the record holder if you spot the word 'love' hidden in the sweets in less than a minute

Lifestyle

Sam Aston has revealed his daughter's name

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony share baby girl's sweet name

TV & Movies

Merlin from First Dates has shared a picture from hospital

First Dates' Merlin Griffiths rushed back to hospital after bowel cancer 'complications'

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from La Redoute

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green mini dress from La Redoute

Celebrities

Love Island contestants have strict drinking rules

How much do Love Island contestants drink in the villa?

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was called out by The Chase fans

The Chase fans call out Bradley Walsh after team loses in 'unfair' final

TV & Movies

Who will be the next to fall victim to Vecna?

Who dies in Stranger Things 4?

Netflix

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Jay

Who is Love Island's Jay Younger? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah

Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

There will only be two episodes released in the second part of Stranger Things 4

How many episodes does Stranger Things 4 Part 2 have and how long are they?

Netflix

Love Island viewers want to know how old Dami Hope is

How old is Dami Hope from Love Island?

TV & Movies

The finale of Stranger Things 4 will be dropped on Netflix this Friday

What time is Stranger Things 4 Part 2 released onto Netflix?

Netflix

Your need-to-know on Luca Bish

Who is Love Island's Luca Bish? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Will this be the final series of Stranger Things?

Is Stranger Things 4 the final series?

Netflix