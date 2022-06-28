First Dates' Merlin Griffiths rushed back to hospital after bowel cancer 'complications'

28 June 2022, 10:18

Merlin from First Dates has shared a picture from hospital
Merlin from First Dates has shared a picture from hospital. Picture: Instagram

Merlin Griffiths from First Dates announced he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer last year.

First Dates’ favourite Merlin Griffiths has shared a photo from hospital after experiencing ‘complications’.

The much loved TV star announced last year he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer, with doctors discovering he had a stage three tumour.

In April, 46-year-old Merlin underwent surgery to remove the 4.5cm tumour and stayed in hospital for six days.

But now he has returned to hospital, sharing a picture on Instagram from his bed.

He told his followers: "Oh... Squibwibble. #complications. # nhs. #BowelCancerAwareness."

Friends and family were quick to comment, with one person writing: "Sending you so much love, hope it gets better soon xx."

Someone else wrote: "Oh no so sorry to see this. Sending a million positive vibes ❤️”

While a third said: "Sending positive vibes and wishing you better. You got this!"

Merlin stars on First Dates with Fred Siriex
Merlin stars on First Dates with Fred Siriex. Picture: Instagram

A fourth added: "Get well soon ❤️ sending lots of positive thoughts."

After his surgery, Merlin updated his fans with another photo on Instagram.

He wrote at the time: "And home again. 6 days from surgery. #NHS #davincisurgicalsystem is quite something.

"It’s taken weeks off hospitalisation time! Road to recovery next. #cancer #bowelcancer #stoma."

It comes after the dad-of-one was told he has a 75% chance of living beyond five years by doctors.

First Dates star Merlin has previously shared photos from hospital
First Dates star Merlin has previously shared photos from hospital. Picture: Instagram

In an interview with the Mirror, he relayed the moment he told his seven-year-old daughter Alix - who he shares with his partner Lucile, 40 - about the diagnosis.

“I said, ‘Dad’s got cancer’. She said, ‘Is that bad, Dad?’,” he said.

“I said, ‘Yes, it’s very serious but I think it should be OK. Modern medicine’s great and if anything changes I’ll let you know.'

“She understands that people can die but I told her cancer comes in different varieties and in different ways too – and that many people come through it.”

Merlin has been on First Dates since it started back in 2013 and also owns a pub in Lancashire.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from La Redoute

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green mini dress from La Redoute
Love Island contestants have strict drinking rules

How much do Love Island contestants drink in the villa?

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was called out by The Chase fans

The Chase fans call out Bradley Walsh after team loses in 'unfair' final

TV & Movies

Who will be the next to fall victim to Vecna?

Who dies in Stranger Things 4?

Netflix

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Jay

Who is Love Island's Jay Younger? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah

Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

There will only be two episodes released in the second part of Stranger Things 4

How many episodes does Stranger Things 4 Part 2 have and how long are they?

Netflix

Love Island viewers want to know how old Dami Hope is

How old is Dami Hope from Love Island?

TV & Movies

The finale of Stranger Things 4 will be dropped on Netflix this Friday

What time is Stranger Things 4 Part 2 released onto Netflix?

Netflix

Your need-to-know on Luca Bish

Who is Love Island's Luca Bish? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Will this be the final series of Stranger Things?

Is Stranger Things 4 the final series?

Netflix

Gemma is competing on the 2022 series of Love Island

Who is Love Island's Gemma Owen? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

A mum has said she wants to charge her teenager for picking her up from work

Mum divides opinion after demanding teenage daughter pay for lifts home from work

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon admits posing in swimwear is 'daunting' as she fears trolling

Stacey Solomon admits posing in swimwear is 'daunting' as she fears trolling
A school has been criticised by a mum

Mum hits out at school after pupils forced to wear blazers during heatwave

News