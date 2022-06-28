First Dates' Merlin Griffiths rushed back to hospital after bowel cancer 'complications'

Merlin from First Dates has shared a picture from hospital. Picture: Instagram

Merlin Griffiths from First Dates announced he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer last year.

First Dates’ favourite Merlin Griffiths has shared a photo from hospital after experiencing ‘complications’.

The much loved TV star announced last year he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer, with doctors discovering he had a stage three tumour.

In April, 46-year-old Merlin underwent surgery to remove the 4.5cm tumour and stayed in hospital for six days.

But now he has returned to hospital, sharing a picture on Instagram from his bed.

He told his followers: "Oh... Squibwibble. #complications. # nhs. #BowelCancerAwareness."

Friends and family were quick to comment, with one person writing: "Sending you so much love, hope it gets better soon xx."

Someone else wrote: "Oh no so sorry to see this. Sending a million positive vibes ❤️”

While a third said: "Sending positive vibes and wishing you better. You got this!"

Merlin stars on First Dates with Fred Siriex. Picture: Instagram

A fourth added: "Get well soon ❤️ sending lots of positive thoughts."

After his surgery, Merlin updated his fans with another photo on Instagram.

He wrote at the time: "And home again. 6 days from surgery. #NHS #davincisurgicalsystem is quite something.

"It’s taken weeks off hospitalisation time! Road to recovery next. #cancer #bowelcancer #stoma."

It comes after the dad-of-one was told he has a 75% chance of living beyond five years by doctors.

First Dates star Merlin has previously shared photos from hospital. Picture: Instagram

In an interview with the Mirror, he relayed the moment he told his seven-year-old daughter Alix - who he shares with his partner Lucile, 40 - about the diagnosis.

“I said, ‘Dad’s got cancer’. She said, ‘Is that bad, Dad?’,” he said.

“I said, ‘Yes, it’s very serious but I think it should be OK. Modern medicine’s great and if anything changes I’ll let you know.'

“She understands that people can die but I told her cancer comes in different varieties and in different ways too – and that many people come through it.”

Merlin has been on First Dates since it started back in 2013 and also owns a pub in Lancashire.