Heart is officially partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride

Heart is partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride. Picture: Heart

Heart is now officially partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride.

Heart is proudly partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride this year.

We are so excited to support the UK’s LGBTQ+ community and take part in such a joyful celebration.

Our Global network, pride@global, made up of LGBTQ+ staff and allies will also be marching in both parades so listen out for our Club Classics playlist, while Heart Dance's Lucy Horibin will also be in Brighton.

Both events are vital when it comes to campaigning for change and fundraising for incredible community projects.

Pride in London is back on Saturday 2 July with its biggest event ever as we all celebrate 50 years since the capital’s first ever march in 1972.

There is an incredible line-up of artists who will perform across four stages around the city centre, including Ava Max who will close the show on the Trafalgar Square stage.

The parade will trace the original route from 1972, with other stages in Leicester Square, Golden Square and the Soho Stage on Dean Street, the festivities will play host to over 100 performers from the LGBTQ+ community.

Other stars include Emeli Sandé, Eurovision-winning superstar Netta, pop and soul icon Samantha Mumba, and Hollywood actress and Long Hot Summer singer Kat Graham.

Drag Race Superstars such as The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Tia Kofi and Victoria Scone, Dreya Mac, Siena Liggins, London Gay Big Band, Mila Jam, Bang Bang Romeo and Jack Hawitt will all be making special appearance as well.

Brighton & Hove Pride is celebrating its 30th Anniversary festival this year named ‘We Are Fabuloso’.

The incredible event takes place on Saturday 6 August (12pm-10.30pm) and Sunday 7 August 2022 (1pm-9.30pm).

Promising to be bigger than ever, Christina Aguilera will be headlining on the main stage on Saturday in Preston Park and Paloma Faith on Sunday.

There are also eight other stages which will host the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Ella Henderson and Bjorn Again, as well as over 100 LGBTQ+ artists.

Brighton held its first ever Gay Pride march one year after London in 1973, with the first full Pride festival taking place in 1991.