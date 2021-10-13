Worst cold ‘lurgy’ ever in the UK: What is it and what are the symptoms?

13 October 2021, 10:33

Many people in the UK are suffering with a cold (stock images)
Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Cold and flu viruses in the UK seem to have spiked already with the ‘worst lurgy ever’ going around - so has Covid really made illnesses worse? Here’s the latest news.

Social media has been full of people complaining they’re suffering with ‘the worst cold ever’ in recent weeks.

With Covid-19 still very much on people’s minds, any form of sniffle, sore throat or cough is sending people into a panic. However, this recent bout of illness seems to be a different ‘lurgy’ altogether.

Outside temperatures are dropping with cold and flu season officially upon us, and thanks to the global pandemic, our immune systems are more vulnerable than ever leaving people feeling like they’re suffering with the ‘worst cold ever’.

The UK has revealed they’re suffering with the ‘worst lurgy ever’ this cold and flu season (stock image)
Picture: Getty

So what is this cold and lurgy sweeping across the UK? What are the symptoms? And has Covid really made the average cold and flu worse? Here’s the latest.

Is the worst cold ever really in the UK?

If you’re looking on social media, it would appear so! Many are taking to Twitter and other sites to complain how rubbish they’re feeling.

One person wrote: “This is the worst COLD I’ve ever had in my life.”

Also feeling the same, someone else tweeted: “This is legit the worst cold/flu I’ve ever had, feel like I’ve been hit with a bus.”

“I'm the same, never had a cold like it, sore throat, very painful sinsus and headache like no other. Frightened to cough or sneeze the pain is horrendous,” was another.

While doctors and experts haven’t labelled it the ‘worst ever’, they have agreed viruses will be spreading more this autumn and winter.

Has Covid made colds worse?

Coronavirus itself hasn’t impacted cold and flu season, however, lockdown, face masks and social distancing have.

Protecting ourselves safely from Covid also meant other illnesses were suppressed. As we decreased our exposure to these germs, our immune systems are less likely to be able to fight them leaving us more vulnerable.

Covid lockdown measures have left us more vulnerable to illnesses (stock image)
Picture: Getty

What are the symptoms of the ‘worse cold ever’?

Covid and cold symptoms can be very similar so the important thing to do is to always test for coronavirus should you have any of the main symptoms.

This includes a new and continuous cough, a high temperature of 37.8 degrees or above and changes in smell or taste.

Headaches, a sore throat and a runny nose can also signal Covid so be sure to extra careful when taken down with a bug.

