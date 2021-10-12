Full list of areas in England with the worst GP shortages

By Alice Dear

Hull, Stafford and Portsmouth are among the places across England suffering from the worst shortage of GPs, with some only having one practitioner per 3,000 people.

New analysis has revealed the areas in England suffering from the worst GP shortages.

The data, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, has revealed that in some of the worst areas there is only one GP for almost 3,000 people – something being called a 'postcode lottery'.

On average, there is one fully trained GP per 2,038 people across the country – a five per cent rise since 2015.

The worst affected area in England is Fylde and Wyre in Lancashire, where there is 2,833 people per GP.

The best area for the number of people per GP is Liverpool, with 1,614.

Find the full list below:

Highest number of people per GP

Fylde and Wyre: 2,833 Hull: 2,761 Calderdale: 2,606 Thurrock: 2,592 Portsmouth: 2,559 N.E. Lincolnshire: 2,551 Stafford: 2,537 Tameside & Glossop: 2,536 Chorley & South Ribble: 2,510 Kent & Medway: 2,503

