Full list of areas in England with the worst GP shortages
12 October 2021, 08:30
Hull, Stafford and Portsmouth are among the places across England suffering from the worst shortage of GPs, with some only having one practitioner per 3,000 people.
New analysis has revealed the areas in England suffering from the worst GP shortages.
The data, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, has revealed that in some of the worst areas there is only one GP for almost 3,000 people – something being called a 'postcode lottery'.
On average, there is one fully trained GP per 2,038 people across the country – a five per cent rise since 2015.
The worst affected area in England is Fylde and Wyre in Lancashire, where there is 2,833 people per GP.
The best area for the number of people per GP is Liverpool, with 1,614.
Find the full list below:
Highest number of people per GP
- Fylde and Wyre: 2,833
- Hull: 2,761
- Calderdale: 2,606
- Thurrock: 2,592
- Portsmouth: 2,559
- N.E. Lincolnshire: 2,551
- Stafford: 2,537
- Tameside & Glossop: 2,536
- Chorley & South Ribble: 2,510
- Kent & Medway: 2,503
Lowest number of people per GP
- Liverpool: 1,614
- Oxfordshire: 1,688
- Wirral: 1,720
- West Suffolk: 1,731
- East Staffordshire: 1,745
- Dorset: 1,747
- North Yorkshire: 1,764
- Manchester: 1,768
- Birmingham & Solihull: 1,775
- Northumberland: 1,786