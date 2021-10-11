Experts reveal the house plants that repel spiders as they invade homes
11 October 2021, 14:22
Keeping spiders out of your home this autumn could be as easy as popping to your local garden centre for some basil, lavender or lemon balm.
Spider season is officially upon us, and people across the UK have the webs in their homes to prove it.
The invasion of spiders into our homes happens evert autumn when the male spiders creep indoors in a bid to find a mate.
Because of this, millions of people across Britain will be dealing with increased numbers of arachnids in dark corners, at the back of cupboard to scurrying across the kitchen floor.
If the amount of spiders in your home if stressing you out, there are ways of deterring them from your residence, and they're completely natural.
That's right, purchasing the right kind of indoor plant can help keep your home spider-free this autumn – and smelling fabulous.
The experts at Primrose listed the seven plants you can purchase this autumn to help repel those eight-legged pests.
Lemon Balm
- Low maintenance
- Spiders repelled by the citrus smell
- Also repels fruit flies
Basil
- Spiders repelled by the oils in basil
- Also work on ants, houseflies and mosquitos
- Mix with witch hazel for a repellent spray
Lavender
- Outdoor plant
- Can be cut, tided together and placed in rooms of the house
- Pleasant smell for humans, not so much for spiders
Mint
- Grow in your kitchen for meals as well as to repel spiders
- Add to water to create repellent spray
- Spray in the entry points of the home
Rosemary
- Intense smell for spiders
- Keep it inside to keep the smell pungent
Eucalyptus
- Will drive spiders out of the home
- Use sprigs in bathroom, living room and kitchen
- Add to water and witch hazel and spray in corners of rooms to stop webs being made
Chrysanthemum
- Contains pyrethrum, an ingredient often used in natural insect repeller sprays
- Also works on ants, ticks, fleas, spider mites, cockroaches and bed bugs
