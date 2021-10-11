Experts reveal the house plants that repel spiders as they invade homes

You can simply use house plants to keep your home spider-free. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Keeping spiders out of your home this autumn could be as easy as popping to your local garden centre for some basil, lavender or lemon balm.

Spider season is officially upon us, and people across the UK have the webs in their homes to prove it.

The invasion of spiders into our homes happens evert autumn when the male spiders creep indoors in a bid to find a mate.

Because of this, millions of people across Britain will be dealing with increased numbers of arachnids in dark corners, at the back of cupboard to scurrying across the kitchen floor.

If the amount of spiders in your home if stressing you out, there are ways of deterring them from your residence, and they're completely natural.

Spiders are entering homes across the UK over autumn in search of a mate. Picture: Getty

That's right, purchasing the right kind of indoor plant can help keep your home spider-free this autumn – and smelling fabulous.

The experts at Primrose listed the seven plants you can purchase this autumn to help repel those eight-legged pests.

Lemon Balm

Lemon balm's strong scent makes it a great spider repeller. Picture: Getty

Low maintenance

Spiders repelled by the citrus smell

Also repels fruit flies

Basil

Basil can sit in your kitchen for cooking, and for keeping unwanted pests at bay. Picture: Getty

Spiders repelled by the oils in basil

Also work on ants, houseflies and mosquitos

Mix with witch hazel for a repellent spray

Lavender

While lavender is an outdoor plant, you can cut sprigs of it, tie with string and place in the rooms of the house. Picture: Getty

Outdoor plant

Can be cut, tided together and placed in rooms of the house

Pleasant smell for humans, not so much for spiders

Mint

The strong scent that is given off my a mint plant can stop spiders from entering your house. Picture: Getty

Grow in your kitchen for meals as well as to repel spiders

Add to water to create repellent spray

Spray in the entry points of the home

Rosemary

You can keep your rosemary inside to help it keep the pungent scent. Picture: Getty

Intense smell for spiders

Keep it inside to keep the smell pungent

Eucalyptus

You can add Eucalyptus to water and witch hazel to make a repellent spray. Picture: Getty

Will drive spiders out of the home

Use sprigs in bathroom, living room and kitchen

Add to water and witch hazel and spray in corners of rooms to stop webs being made

Chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemums contain pyrethrum, an important ingredient in spider repellers. Picture: Getty

Contains pyrethrum, an ingredient often used in natural insect repeller sprays

Also works on ants, ticks, fleas, spider mites, cockroaches and bed bugs

Read now: