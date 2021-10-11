Experts reveal the house plants that repel spiders as they invade homes

11 October 2021, 14:22

You can simply use house plants to keep your home spider-free
You can simply use house plants to keep your home spider-free. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Keeping spiders out of your home this autumn could be as easy as popping to your local garden centre for some basil, lavender or lemon balm.

Spider season is officially upon us, and people across the UK have the webs in their homes to prove it.

The invasion of spiders into our homes happens evert autumn when the male spiders creep indoors in a bid to find a mate.

Because of this, millions of people across Britain will be dealing with increased numbers of arachnids in dark corners, at the back of cupboard to scurrying across the kitchen floor.

If the amount of spiders in your home if stressing you out, there are ways of deterring them from your residence, and they're completely natural.

Spiders are entering homes across the UK over autumn in search of a mate
Spiders are entering homes across the UK over autumn in search of a mate. Picture: Getty

That's right, purchasing the right kind of indoor plant can help keep your home spider-free this autumn – and smelling fabulous.

The experts at Primrose listed the seven plants you can purchase this autumn to help repel those eight-legged pests.

Lemon Balm

Lemon balm's strong scent makes it a great spider repeller
Lemon balm's strong scent makes it a great spider repeller. Picture: Getty
  • Low maintenance
  • Spiders repelled by the citrus smell
  • Also repels fruit flies

Basil

Basil can sit in your kitchen for cooking, and for keeping unwanted pests at bay
Basil can sit in your kitchen for cooking, and for keeping unwanted pests at bay. Picture: Getty
  • Spiders repelled by the oils in basil
  • Also work on ants, houseflies and mosquitos
  • Mix with witch hazel for a repellent spray

Lavender

While lavender is an outdoor plant, you can cut sprigs of it, tie with string and place in the rooms of the house
While lavender is an outdoor plant, you can cut sprigs of it, tie with string and place in the rooms of the house. Picture: Getty
  • Outdoor plant
  • Can be cut, tided together and placed in rooms of the house
  • Pleasant smell for humans, not so much for spiders

Mint

The strong scent that is given off my a mint plant can stop spiders from entering your house
The strong scent that is given off my a mint plant can stop spiders from entering your house. Picture: Getty
  • Grow in your kitchen for meals as well as to repel spiders
  • Add to water to create repellent spray
  • Spray in the entry points of the home

Rosemary

You can keep your rosemary inside to help it keep the pungent scent
You can keep your rosemary inside to help it keep the pungent scent. Picture: Getty
  • Intense smell for spiders
  • Keep it inside to keep the smell pungent

Eucalyptus

You can add Eucalyptus to water and witch hazel to make a repellent spray
You can add Eucalyptus to water and witch hazel to make a repellent spray. Picture: Getty
  • Will drive spiders out of the home
  • Use sprigs in bathroom, living room and kitchen
  • Add to water and witch hazel and spray in corners of rooms to stop webs being made

Chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemums contain pyrethrum, an important ingredient in spider repellers
Chrysanthemums contain pyrethrum, an important ingredient in spider repellers. Picture: Getty
  • Contains pyrethrum, an ingredient often used in natural insect repeller sprays
  • Also works on ants, ticks, fleas, spider mites, cockroaches and bed bugs

