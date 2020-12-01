Woman left terrified after finding giant spider hidden in her door handle

A woman has been left terrified after finding a spider in her door handle. Picture: Facebook

A woman has shared photos of a huge spider she spotted crawling under her car door handle.

If you’re scared of spiders, look away now because one woman has revealed she discovered a huge one on her car this week.

The motorist from Australia, called Christine, was left horrified after she discovered the creepy crawly hiding in the door handle of her car in New South Wales.

Terrifying photos see the spider with its long legs spread across the length of the passenger door handle.

Christine said she is now too scared to drive her car after spotting the hairy creature just in time.

Posting to the Facebook page, Australian Spider Identification, she wrote: "Thought it was hairy caterpillars at first. Haven't used my car for a week."

The post has been shared almost 2,000 times, with hundreds of people commenting.

“Did you touch it or see it first?", one person wrote, to which Christine replied: "Saw it at the last moment."

A second follower wrote: "As if 2020 wasn't enough of a frightening year, so now I need to check my car for spiders."

While a third added: “That's not your car any more, it has a new owner. might as well hand the keys over.

Another shared their own story, writing: “Eek. I had a huntsman pop out from the visor on the inside. Whilst driving !”

While a fifth said: "I went to get the groceries out the back of my car today and there was one hiding where the door fits into the frame. I promptly closed it and went around the other side.”

Many people thought the creepy crawly was part of the Huntsman family.

There are more than 155 different species of huntsman in Australia, but according to the Australian Museum, they are not considered dangerous.

They write: “Despite their often large and hairy appearance, huntsman spiders are not considered to be dangerous spiders.

“As with most spiders, they do possess venom, and a bite may cause some ill effects. However, they are quite reluctant to bite, and will usually try to run away rather than be aggressive.”

