The full list of I'm A Celebrity winners

Who has won I'm A Celebrity in the past? Here's all the champions over 20 years...

The new series of I’m A Celebrity is nearing the end, with one of the stars soon to be crowned King or Queen of the castle.

Last year’s winner was EastEnders’ Jacqueline Jossa after she beat fellow soap actor Andy Whyment to the top spot.

So let’s take a trip down memory lane and check out all the past winners of I’m A Celeb.

Full list of I'm A Celebrity winners

2019 - Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline beat Coronation Street actor Andy Whyment to the top spot, while Roman Kemp - from Heart's sister station Capital - placed third.

2018 - Harry Redknapp

Football legend Harry said when he won: “I'm amazed I survived three weeks to be honest with you.

“When I first came in, I looked and I thought, 'Oh my God, I'm in trouble here.' I looked at the group and I thought, they don't really know or are interested in anything I'm interested in.

“They're the most lovely people I've ever met, the whole group. There wasn't one person I could ever say one single bad word about. They were amazing."

Emily Atack and John Barrowman also made it to the final.

2017 - Georgia Toffolo

Since winning, Made in Chelsea’s Georgia has gone on to join This Morning as a reporter and has appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox and Celebrity Hunted.

2016 - Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett won against comedian Joel Dommett and Emmerdale star Adam Thomas.

Following her success in the Jungle, she later co-hosted Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, and is now fronting new dating show Love at First Bite on ITV2.

2015 - Vicky Pattinson

Vicky was in the final with Towie star Ferne McCann and Union J's George Shelley.

2014 - Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty

Carl Fogarty won I'm A Celeb in 2014. Picture: ITV

Carl went up against Mel Sykes and Jake Quickenden, and ended up winning with 59% of the public vote.

2013 - Kian Egan

Since winning, Kian has reunited with Westlife for a special tour celebrating the band’s 20th anniversary and released a new album called Spectrum.

2012 - Charlie Brooks

Heart Breakfast’s very own Ashley Roberts came second, and boxer David Haye came third.

2011 - Dougie Poynter

Dougie ended up in the bottom two with Heart’s Mark Wright, but was crowned the King in 2011.

2010 - Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon won I'm A Celeb in 2010. Picture: ITV

Stacey was up against Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder in the final.

She has since gone on to become a presenter and Loose Women panellist, as well as marrying fellow I’m a Celeb winner Joe Swash.

2009 - Gino D’Acampo

Chef Gino won against Kim Woodburn and Jimmy White in the final.

2008 - Joe Swash

EastEnders’ Joe was crowned King of the Jungle on I’m a Celebrity in 2008 and went on to present spin off Get Me Out Of Here Now until 2019.

He was up against Martina Navratilova and George Takei in the final.

2007 - Christopher Biggins

Christopher Biggins won I'm A Celeb in 2007. Picture: ITV

Biggins beat Janice Dickenson and Five singer J to become King of the Jungle.

2006 - Matt Willis

Busted’s Matt beat Myleene Klass and Jason Donovan in the final.

He went on to host spin-off I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here Now! with wife Emma Willis.

2005 - Carol Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher’s daughter Carol beat Emmerdale actress Sheree Murphy and Sid Owen in the final of I’m A Celeb in 2005.

2004 - Joe Pasquale

Joe beat Princess Diana's confident Paul Burrell to the top spot in 2004.

2004 - Kerry Katona

Kerry became the first-ever Queen of the Jungle in 2004, beating Peter Andre and Jennie Bond.

She then famously landed herself the job as the face of Iceland supermarkets.

2003 - Phil Tufnell

Retired cricketer Phil Tufnell was up against John Fashanu and Linda Barker in the final.

2002 - Tony Blackburn

DJ Tony Blackburn was crowned the first ever King of the Jungle, against Tara Palmer-Tomkinson and Christine Hamilton.

