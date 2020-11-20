Who won I'm A Celebrity in 2019?

Who was the winner of I'm A Celebrity last year? And who were the finalists? Here's what we know about 2019's cast.

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens this year, with the likes of Beverley Callard and Shane Richie battling it out to be crowned King or Queen of the castle.

The celebs have already been put through their paces, being covered in fish guts and forced to eat sheep brain.

But as we get to know the new stars of the show a little better, let’s take a look back at who won the show last year…

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2019?

Former Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa was the winner of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! last year.

After spending three weeks in Australia, she was crowned the queen of the jungle, following in the footsteps of football manager Harry Redknapp who won in 2018.

Speaking about winning the show she said "I can't believe I've done all that stuff,” adding she felt the show had been a "turning point" in her life.

Close behind Jacqueline was Coronation Street actor Andy Whyment, who was the runner-up, while Roman Kemp, star of Heart’s sister station Capital, was third.

Andrew broke down in tears about reaching the grand final, saying at the time: “I can’t believe it and I’m getting emotional.

“I’m so chuffed, it’s just nice to know that people are voting for me, the person I am, it means a lot.”

Who was in I’m A Celebrity 2019?

There was another strong line up for the show back in 2019, with footballers, US reality stars and popstars all heading into the Jungle.

See the full I’m A Celebrity 2019 line up below:

Ian Wright

Caitlyn Jenner

Andrew Maxwell

Jacqueline Jossa

James Haskell

Myles Stephenson

Kate Garraway

Nadine Coyle

Roman Kemp

Andrew Whyment

Cliff Parisi

