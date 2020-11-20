Who won I'm A Celebrity in 2019?

20 November 2020, 12:29 | Updated: 20 November 2020, 12:31

Find out the winner of I'm A Celebrity 2019
Find out the winner of I'm A Celebrity 2019. Picture: ITV

Who was the winner of I'm A Celebrity last year? And who were the finalists? Here's what we know about 2019's cast.

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens this year, with the likes of Beverley Callard and Shane Richie battling it out to be crowned King or Queen of the castle.

The celebs have already been put through their paces, being covered in fish guts and forced to eat sheep brain.

But as we get to know the new stars of the show a little better, let’s take a look back at who won the show last year…

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2019?

Former Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa was the winner of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! last year.

After spending three weeks in Australia, she was crowned the queen of the jungle, following in the footsteps of football manager Harry Redknapp who won in 2018.

Read More: I'm A Celebrity viewers call for show to stay in North Wales for good

Speaking about winning the show she said "I can't believe I've done all that stuff,” adding she felt the show had been a "turning point" in her life.

Close behind Jacqueline was Coronation Street actor Andy Whyment, who was the runner-up, while Roman Kemp, star of Heart’s sister station Capital, was third.

Andrew broke down in tears about reaching the grand final, saying at the time: “I can’t believe it and I’m getting emotional.

“I’m so chuffed, it’s just nice to know that people are voting for me, the person I am, it means a lot.”

Who was in I’m A Celebrity 2019?

There was another strong line up for the show back in 2019, with footballers, US reality stars and popstars all heading into the Jungle.

See the full I’m A Celebrity 2019 line up below:

Ian Wright

Caitlyn Jenner

Andrew Maxwell

Jacqueline Jossa

James Haskell

Myles Stephenson

Kate Garraway

Nadine Coyle

Roman Kemp

Andrew Whyment

Cliff Parisi

Now Read: What are the I'm A Celebrity 2020 viewing figures?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Princess Switch 2 has dropped on Netflix

The Princess Switch 2 cast: who is in the Netflix film and where have you seen them before?
Bake Off hit with Ofcom complaints over Noel Fielding's 'inappropriate' comments

Bake Off hit with Ofcom complaints over Noel Fielding's 'creepy and inappropriate' comments

Great British Bake Off

A woman has revealed her incredible Christmas decorations

Mum shocks This Morning viewers as she shows off £7k Christmas decorations

This Morning

Davina used a 'banned' word on This Morning

Davina McCall scolded by Phillip Schofield for saying 'banned' word on This Morning
I'm A Celebrity fans think the castle has central heating

I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced the castle has heating after spotting stars wearing T-shirts

Trending on Heart

The mum said she was "so cross" when she made the discovery

Mum hits out at school after her son, 4, is given sugar on his cereal

Lifestyle

The mum has been urged to reconsider her decision (stock images)

Mum-to-be urged not to give her baby 'unique' coronavirus-inspired name

Lifestyle

Christmas will look very different this year

Families told to swap Christmas dinners for ‘picnics in the park’

News

Shane Richie is sure to be missing his family while in the I'm A Celebrity castle

Shane Richie children: How many kids does he have and how old are they?
The third Harry Potter film has been voted the best...

Prisoner of Azkaban voted best Harry Potter film