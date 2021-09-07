This easy lemon hack will stop spiders invading your home during mating season

7 September 2021, 11:15

Here's how to keep spiders away from your home this year
Here's how to keep spiders away from your home this year. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

How can I keep spiders out of my home? Here's a simply and natural repellent...

Autumn is well and truly on its way, which means the spiders are also coming.

‘Mating season’ usually begins in the first two weeks of September and is over by the first week of October.

According to experts, it occurs when male spiders come out of hiding in search of a mate and which means you could start to see them crawling around more.

Spider season is in the autumn from September to October
Spider season is in the autumn from September to October. Picture: Alamy

Well, if you’d like to keep spiders away from your home, an expert has revealed that a humble lemon could be the answer.

George Holland, from Victorian Plumbing, told Northants Live that spiders like hiding out in bathrooms because they like to be near moisture.

But to save you from shelling out for expensive spider-repellent, Mr Holland said the key natural ingredient for keeping spiders out is lemon juice.

He explained: “Supermarkets charge anything from £4 to £11 for ready-made spider repellent.

“Taking two minutes to make your own using a citrus fruit such as lemon is cheaper, efficient, more economical and it makes your bathroom smell amazing.”

Lemon juice could keep spiders away
Lemon juice could keep spiders away. Picture: Getty Images

You can make your own spider repellent by mixing 20 drops of lemon juice and water in a spray bottle.

He added: “Spray corners of your bathroom or any moist areas that are likely to attract the insects.”

If you’re not keen on the smell of lemons, you can also use essential oils such as tea tree, lavender, peppermint and cinnamon.

While plenty of spiders might have been living in your home, you could start to see them crawling around more over the next few weeks.

Expert Richard Jones previously told BBC: “The ones we see scuttling around in the house – they’re usually the male house spiders.

“The ones you see running across the carpet in front of you freaking you out, most often it’ll be a male out on some sort of amorous pursuit.”

He added: “I think even the cleanest, smallest house will have a good 20 to 40 spiders.

"Old Victorian houses like mine - with lots of little cracks and crevices and places for things to get in - I wouldn't be at all surprised if we're well into four figures."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Explore the Isle of Wight

The ultimate Isle Of Wight travel guide: Top tips for the perfect staycation this year

Travel

Ms Thompson sued her old Estate Agency company [Stock Images]

Mum awarded £180,000 after boss wouldn’t let her leave early to pick up daughter from nursery
Holly Willoughby is wearing a denim dress from Warehouse

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim midi dress from Warehouse

Celebrities

Brits are enjoying the final few days of summery weather this week

Temperatures could hit 30C today as heatwave bakes Britain

These are the best high street looks to finish the summer in style

Best high street looks to finish the summer in style

Fashion

Trending on Heart

Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou?

TV & Movies

Janine Butcher is set to cause chaos in Walford

EastEnders’ Charlie Brooks says Janine is set to ‘take back what’s hers’ as she teases dramatic return

TV & Movies

Are Morag and Luke still together?

Married At First Sight UK's Morag Crichton hints she's still married to Luke Dawson

TV & Movies

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?

TV & Movies

Luke Tittensor starred in Emmerdale

Who did Luke Tittensor play in Emmerdale and where is he now?

TV & Movies

Toby Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh are expecting a baby

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh expecting first baby with EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith

TV & Movies