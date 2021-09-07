This easy lemon hack will stop spiders invading your home during mating season

Here's how to keep spiders away from your home this year. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

How can I keep spiders out of my home? Here's a simply and natural repellent...

Autumn is well and truly on its way, which means the spiders are also coming.

‘Mating season’ usually begins in the first two weeks of September and is over by the first week of October.

According to experts, it occurs when male spiders come out of hiding in search of a mate and which means you could start to see them crawling around more.

Spider season is in the autumn from September to October. Picture: Alamy

Well, if you’d like to keep spiders away from your home, an expert has revealed that a humble lemon could be the answer.

George Holland, from Victorian Plumbing, told Northants Live that spiders like hiding out in bathrooms because they like to be near moisture.

But to save you from shelling out for expensive spider-repellent, Mr Holland said the key natural ingredient for keeping spiders out is lemon juice.

He explained: “Supermarkets charge anything from £4 to £11 for ready-made spider repellent.

“Taking two minutes to make your own using a citrus fruit such as lemon is cheaper, efficient, more economical and it makes your bathroom smell amazing.”

Lemon juice could keep spiders away. Picture: Getty Images

You can make your own spider repellent by mixing 20 drops of lemon juice and water in a spray bottle.

He added: “Spray corners of your bathroom or any moist areas that are likely to attract the insects.”

If you’re not keen on the smell of lemons, you can also use essential oils such as tea tree, lavender, peppermint and cinnamon.

While plenty of spiders might have been living in your home, you could start to see them crawling around more over the next few weeks.

Expert Richard Jones previously told BBC: “The ones we see scuttling around in the house – they’re usually the male house spiders.

“The ones you see running across the carpet in front of you freaking you out, most often it’ll be a male out on some sort of amorous pursuit.”

He added: “I think even the cleanest, smallest house will have a good 20 to 40 spiders.

"Old Victorian houses like mine - with lots of little cracks and crevices and places for things to get in - I wouldn't be at all surprised if we're well into four figures."