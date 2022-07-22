Holidaymakers warned of worst time to travel this weekend with five hour queues expected

22 July 2022, 11:06 | Updated: 22 July 2022, 11:24

Brits have been warned of the worst time to go on holiday this weekend
Brits have been warned of the worst time to go on holiday this weekend. Picture: Alamy/RAC/Inrix
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Families are being warned about going on holiday this weekend, with four hour queues expected at Dover port.

With most schools breaking up for the summer today, many families might be planning to jet off on holiday this weekend.

But Brits are being warned against trying to get away over the next few days, with experts predicting travel chaos.

In fact, tailbacks on the nation's motorways are reportedly already growing with many people deciding to take to the roads a day earlier.

Holidaymakers have also been reporting four hour queues at the Port of Dover and Folkestone, Kent, by midday on Thursday with thousands of people heading for ferries and the Eurotunnel.

Dover port is seeing four hour queues already
Dover port is seeing four hour queues already. Picture: Alamy

Drivers have been spotted getting out of their cars to stretch their legs as they wait to board their ferries.

Amidst the wait times, P&O Ferries warned passengers to arrive six hours early for their boats.

A message on the companies Twitter reads: "Please be aware that there is heavy traffic at border control in the port of Dover.

"If you are booked to travel today please allow at least six hours to clear all security checks."

RAC delays map
RAC delays map. Picture: RAC/Inrix

Back-to-back traffic is also set to build on the M4, M5, M32 and A38 over the weekend, while Manchester Airport saw passengers queuing before 3.30am.

Other motorways expecting huge delays today and tomorrow include M25 in both directions, around Birmingham and the M26 in Kent.

The RAC has released a map of the roads that are set to be worst hit by the traffic.

In what they’re calling ‘Frantic Friday’, families can expect 26 minute delays on the M4 Eastbound at J30 and J24 at around 15:15 when the schools close.

The M25 will also see 50 minute delays anticlockwise on J17 and J12 from 16:15 onwards today, with 30 minute delays on Saturday and Sunday as well.

J4 towards the Dartford crossing could also see 40 minute delayed when the school day is over at 16:00, with the A303 West Bound past Stonehedge will also see 27 minute delays on Saturday.

An RAC spokesperson told The Sun: "An estimated extra 5.61m journeys by car will take place between ‘frantic Friday’ 22 July and the end of Sunday by drivers currently unsure as to which day they will get away."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former HMV-owner Hilco joins race to wrap up Paperchase deal

UK & World

New monkeypox symptoms identified as researchers say it can be spread through 'any close physical contact'

UK & World

Lisa Smith: Former Irish soldier who joined Islamic State is jailed for 15 months

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Josie's son had surgery after injuring his arm on a trampoline

Josie Gibson's son Reggie rushed to hospital after arm injury

Celebrities

Bobby Brazier has joined the cast of EastEnders

EastEnders sign Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier as they recast role

TV & Movies

How to maximise your annual leave in 2023 (stock images)

How to get 47 days off with just 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Lifestyle

Jamie Allen plays for Halifax Town FC

What football team does Love Island's Jamie Allen play for?

TV & Movies

The Outnumbered kids reunited for a new photo

Outnumbered kids reunite for a 'family' photo

TV & Movies

A possible new Love Island spin-off could see middle aged mums and dads search for love

Love Island spin-off 'to see middle aged mums and dads look for love'

TV & Movies

Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley have been together for 28 years

Inside real life Emmerdale couple Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley's family life

TV & Movies

The hot temperatures are not over just yet

UK weather: Heatwave temperatures set to return this weekend

Weather

Here's everything you need to know about Stacey Solomon's wedding

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's wedding details revealed: Venue, dress and celebrity guests

Celebrities

A dog food company has recalled their products

Urgent warning for dog owners as brand recalls food over fears it contains metal
Here's who is most likely to win Love Island 2022

Who will win Love Island 2022?

TV & Movies

Reece Ford is a new Love Island bombshell

Who is Love Island's Reece Ford? Age, career and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Four new bombshells are set to enter the Love Island villa tonight

Four new bombshells to enter the Love Island villa

TV & Movies

Lacey Edwards is a new Love Island bombshell

Who is Love Island's Lacey Edwards? Age, career and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies