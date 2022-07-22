Holidaymakers warned of worst time to travel this weekend with five hour queues expected

Brits have been warned of the worst time to go on holiday this weekend. Picture: Alamy/RAC/Inrix

By Naomi Bartram

Families are being warned about going on holiday this weekend, with four hour queues expected at Dover port.

With most schools breaking up for the summer today, many families might be planning to jet off on holiday this weekend.

But Brits are being warned against trying to get away over the next few days, with experts predicting travel chaos.

In fact, tailbacks on the nation's motorways are reportedly already growing with many people deciding to take to the roads a day earlier.

Holidaymakers have also been reporting four hour queues at the Port of Dover and Folkestone, Kent, by midday on Thursday with thousands of people heading for ferries and the Eurotunnel.

Dover port is seeing four hour queues already. Picture: Alamy

Drivers have been spotted getting out of their cars to stretch their legs as they wait to board their ferries.

Amidst the wait times, P&O Ferries warned passengers to arrive six hours early for their boats.

A message on the companies Twitter reads: "Please be aware that there is heavy traffic at border control in the port of Dover.

"If you are booked to travel today please allow at least six hours to clear all security checks."

RAC delays map. Picture: RAC/Inrix

Back-to-back traffic is also set to build on the M4, M5, M32 and A38 over the weekend, while Manchester Airport saw passengers queuing before 3.30am.

Other motorways expecting huge delays today and tomorrow include M25 in both directions, around Birmingham and the M26 in Kent.

The RAC has released a map of the roads that are set to be worst hit by the traffic.

In what they’re calling ‘Frantic Friday’, families can expect 26 minute delays on the M4 Eastbound at J30 and J24 at around 15:15 when the schools close.

The M25 will also see 50 minute delays anticlockwise on J17 and J12 from 16:15 onwards today, with 30 minute delays on Saturday and Sunday as well.

J4 towards the Dartford crossing could also see 40 minute delayed when the school day is over at 16:00, with the A303 West Bound past Stonehedge will also see 27 minute delays on Saturday.

An RAC spokesperson told The Sun: "An estimated extra 5.61m journeys by car will take place between ‘frantic Friday’ 22 July and the end of Sunday by drivers currently unsure as to which day they will get away."