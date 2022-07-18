'My boyfriend invited me to his family's holiday home - but expects me to pay £300'

A man has asked the internet for advice after his girlfriend refused to pay £300 to stay in his family holiday home (stock images). Picture: Getty

A man has asked the internet for advice after he argued with his girlfriend over whether she should pay to stay in his family holiday home.

It's that time of year when many of us are busying away planning our summer holidays, and disputes over the perfect getaway can often cause friction between families.

Listen now on Global Player - Bring It All Back: The Ultimate 90s Podcast

One man has asked for advice after he offered to take his girlfriend to his family's holiday home - but wanted to charge her £300 for the stay.

Taking to Reddit, he revealed that the cabin is so old there's "constant maintenance that needs to be done."

Since his grandparents are getting too old to do the work themselves, they've had to hire people to do it for them, which they can't afford on their own.

His request led to an argument (stock image). Picture: Getty

He wrote: "This has caused them to implement a fee system.

"The rule is as follows; every person from the age of 20 years old need to pay an annual fee to be allowed to stay at the cabin.

"The size of the fee varies as it is calculated according to how many people plan on using the cabin, and how big the upkeep costs were the previous year."

He continued: "She was ecstatic about the idea of meeting my extended family and going to the cabin, as she's very curious about it after hearing me talk about it a lot.

"Naturally, I sat her down and told her about the rule and how she needed to pay, as everyone else paid, and it was only fair for her to do so as well since she would be using the cabin when coming with me this year."

His girlfriend subsequently dropped out of the trip, with the man explaining that "the idea of paying this fee really upset her."

"We had a big argument where she concluded with saying she would make other plans without me this summer.

"The rule is very simple and made completely fair on everyone, I don't understand why she thinks she should be exempt from it.

"My brother told me I should just pay her fee for her as my extended family really would like to meet her, but I really don't think that's fair for me to pay double the fee when she's completely capable of paying it herself."

Many Reddit users sided with the boyfriend, with one writing: "She's perfectly within her rights not to want to spend 200-400 dollars for a weekend at a shared, broken-down cabin.

"It's not her family's property, she has no emotional attachments to it, and she may never reap the benefits of fixing it up."