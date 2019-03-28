WOW Air cancelled flights: How to claim compensation, 'rescue flights' and what to do if your flight's been cancelled

The firm had been struggling with debts £3.5 million. Picture: Getty

How can you claim compensation and what should you do if your flight has been cancelled? We have everything you need to know.

WOW Air have published a set of guidelines for passengers seeking compensation after having their flights cancelled when the Icelandic airline went bust on Thursday.

WOW Air, who had flights scheduled from London Gatwick, Stanstead, Bristol and Edinburgh, told customers they had 'ceased trading' and all flights would be canceled, leaving thousands stranded.

It's believed fares for 'rescue flights' will be released later today for passengers who have been left stranded.

Those looking to make a claim in the wake of the chaos have been pointed towards the below set of guidelines.

WOW Air flights compensation - how to claim

The airline have listed some advice for their customers.

They claim if you booked directly with WOW AIR and paid by credit card you may be protected under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 and should contact your card issuer for further information.

Similarly, if you paid by debit or charge card you should contact your card issuer for advice as you may be able to make a claim under their charge back rules.

If you purchased travel insurance that may include cover for scheduled airline failure, known as SAFI, you should contact your insurer.

If you did not book directly with WOW AIR and purchased your tickets through an intermediary, you should contact your booking or travel agent in the first instance.

The process customers have been advised to look into include:

Negative response letter

Passengers who booked directly with the company via either a credit, charge or debit card may alternatively be able to make a claim against their card provider. You may need to write a negative reposes letter confirming the position as some card providers will ask for this.

Passengers may also be able to make a claim against their travel insurer. The airline says they will be publishing the negative response letter later today.

The firm confirmed they went bust on Thursday morning. Picture: Getty

Direct booking with an airline

If you paid the airline directly by credit card you might be protected by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974. You should check with your card issuer for further advice.

You may have similar cover if you paid by Visa debit card and should check with your bank.

Booked through an Airline Ticket Agent

If you booked your ticket through an airline ticket agent you should speak to the agent in the first instance; they may have provided travel insurance that includes Scheduled Airline Failure cover.

Scheduled Airline Failure Insurance (SAFI)

Some airlines and airline ticket agents will offer customers either a specific Scheduled Airline Failure Insurance (SAFI) policy or include similar protection within a broader travel insurance product. The type of protection provided may vary depending on the type of policy taken out. A policy may simply cover the cost of the original tickets purchased or any unused portion, or the additional cost of purchasing new flights, such as new tickets for travel back to the UK.

Booked a package trip

If you have booked flights or a trip that includes flights with a travel firm that holds an ATOL (Air Travel Organiser's Licence) and received confirmation that you are ATOL protected, the travel firm is responsible for your flight arrangements and must either make alternative flights available for you so that your trip can continue or provide a full refund. If you are abroad, it should make arrangements to bring you home at the end of your trip. Contact the ATOL travel firm for more information.