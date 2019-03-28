WOW Air cancels all flights after going bust leaving thousands stranded

28 March 2019, 10:25

Wow Air Asset
The Icelandic airline posted a statement on their website confirming they had ceased trading. Picture: Wow Air

UK travellers have been thrown into chaos after the Icelandic airline ceased trading on Thursday morning.

WOW Air passengers flying from London Gatwick have been told to check flights on other airlines, after being told via text and email that their flights have been cancelled.

The Icelandic airline, most known for offering budget flights to locations such as New York, posted a statement on their website confirming they had ceased trading.

The airline had been scheduled to travel to Reykjavik Airport and London Gatwick on four services today, along with Amsterdam, Dublin, Berlin and Paris.

WOW Air used its base in Iceland as a hub to connect Europe and North America, with flights leaving from UK airports Gatwick, Stanstead, Bristol and Edinburgh.

Airbus A330
Wow Air were reportedly struggling with 3.5 million debt. Picture: Getty

There are reportedly going to be details on 'rescue fares' available to passengers who are stranded in the next few hours.

The news comes after a report by consumer watchdog Which? found that WOW had still been selling flights to customers just an hour before it went bust.

WOW Air was launched in 2012 and had a fleet of 11 planes.

It's thought around 1,000 employees will now be without jobs as it's claimed the firm was struggling with debts of £3.5 million.

Earlier this week WOW Air said they had been looking for an injection of cash from investors but it's believed the talks broke down last night.

But shortly after 8am today the airline confirmed it had collapsed.

A short statement posted on its website said: "WOW AIR has ceased operation. All WOW AIR flights have been cancelled."

