Youtuber shocks viewers as he KISSES his sister after loosing a challenge in 'uncomfortable' prank video

Chris Monroe describes the kiss with his half-sister as "life experience" that will "bond" them as siblings.

American Youtuber, Chris Monroe left fans disgusted when he snogged his sister three times for a video challenge.

Chris, who is the man behind the popular Prankvision, declares himself as "the best kisser in the world" and has become famous for his lip locking videos.

However, his latest video made fans reach for the sick bucket after he kissed his half-sister Katherine O'Connor after she lost a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

The clip KISSING MY ACTUAL SISTER PRANK was uploaded two weeks ago and has thus far received over three million views from horrified fans.

Youtube has flagged the video as "inappropriate for some viewers" to warn those who may be disturbed by the footage.

Speaking to the camera he explains: “In this video I'm going to try and kiss my actual sister.

“Just so you know she's actually my half sister. This is going to be really weird but I owe you guys something big so I hope you guys like it.”

The Youtuber admitted he was "nervous" at the prospect of kissing his sister but after going back in for two more kisses, he said it was a "life experience" that would "bond them" forever.

The shocking video has amassed almost 20,000 comments from horrified viewers who were left feeling highly “uncomfortable” after watching it.

“I feel like I gotta turn myself into the police for watching this” said one, with another agreeing adding “Bro they were literally kissing each other so long wtf.”

Fans were also sceptical as to whether the pretty brunette he engaged in a sensual kiss with was actually his relative, however he later confirmed they were actually siblings.

He told Fabulous magazine: "She is my real half-sister. So, true she is not fully my blood but she is half and that is a fact."