Medomsley Detention Centre: Special report on "brutal regime" which saw 1,800 men come forward to police

18 April 2019, 14:36 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 15:44

Men convicted of Medomsley attacks

Five former prison officers who abused teenagers at Medomsley detention centre in County Durham have been jailed.

It's one of the largest investigations of it's kind in the country.

In 2013, Durham Police launched Operation Seabrook to investigate allegations of physical and sexual abuse at Medomsley, near Consett. 

The abuse took place over many years, principally in the 1970s and 1980s.

Medomsley was designed to house offenders aged 17 to 21 and keep them out of prison and away from the influence of older criminals.

But instead young men were beaten, some on a daily basis, by men who were paid to protect them.

Police have been contacted by 1,800 victims, who reported being physically and sexually abused there.

The five - Christopher Onslow, 73, John McGee, 75, Kevin Blakely, 67, Brian Greenwell, 71, and Alan Bramley, 70 - are now serving 18 years in prison between them.

Listen to our special report on the abuse, which was broadcast following the sentencing of Onslow, McGee and Blakely, using the link above.

