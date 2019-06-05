£10,000 Reward To Find Two Brothers

They're wanted over a series of burglaries in #Lancaster and #Morecambe

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the capture of two brothers.

Brian and Ronald Thexton who are wanted in connection with serious theft and burglary crimes across Lancashire and Morecambe.

On 8 May the brothers - aged 43 and 35 respectively - managed to escape the scene of dawn raids in Durham. It is believed they made their escape in a silver Mercedes, with the registration plate CK60 WJM. They could be anywhere in the UK.

The brothers should not be approached. They are suspected of being part of a criminal gang responsible for over 30 burglaries and thefts over the year, to the value of around £1 million.

The pair are connected with serious offences across north Lancashire and Northern England including high value commercial plant theft, stealing ATM machines, cash in transit thefts and robberies from residential homes.

Gary Murray, North West Regional Manager for the charity Crimestoppers, said:

"Brian and Ronald Thexton are wanted for a number of serious offences. It is important to our charity that people are kept safe in their homes and communities and this is why we are appealing to anybody who may know the whereabouts of these men to do the right thing and to get in contact with us.