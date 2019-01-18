A Man's Died In An Incident In Cumbria

18 January 2019, 18:04 | Updated: 18 January 2019, 18:10

Police

He'd been spotted with a shotgun in the early hours of this morning.

Cumbria police have confirm that a 63-year-old man, from near Penrith, has died following an incident near Hardendale Quarry.
 
Shortly after 10.50am this morning (18th January) the man was fatally injured after a shotgun, in his possession, was discharged.
 
The deceased’s family have been updated and are being supported by officers. The Coroner has been informed.
 
Officers would like to reassure the wider public that there was no perceived risk to them during this incident.
 
In line with normal procedures, the Constabulary referred the matter immediately to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

