Body Of Woman Identified

She was found on the Pennine Way in 2004

North Yorkshire Police have identified the body of a woman found on the Pennine Way 15 years ago.

The south-east Asian woman was discovered in a remote location, between Pen-y-ghent and Horton in Ribblesdale, on 20 September 2004.

As a result of extensive enquiries and DNA testing with family members in Thailand, the Major Investigation Team’s Cold Case Review Unit believe the woman is Lamduan Armitage nee Seekanya (pictured).



Officers are now appealing for information from the UK and Thailand.

Lamduan, who would now be aged 51 and was married with three children, is originally from the Udon Thani province in north east Thailand.

North Yorkshire Police is continuing to build a picture of Lamduan’s life in Thailand and at various places she lived in the UK between 1991 and 2004, including Portsmouth (Hampshire), Rugby (Warwickshire) and Preston (Lancashire).

It is also understood that Lamduan visited Thailand at some point between 2003 and 2004, but it is not known which part of the country she went to.

Police are working with the Crown Prosecution Service to obtain the legal authority to interview members of Lamduan’s family and conduct enquiries in Thailand with the co-operation and assistance of the Thai authorities, as well as conducting enquires in the UK.

Police are seeking information from anyone who knew Lamduan Armitage nee Seekanya or her family between 1991 and up to the time she died in September 2004.

No matter how small or seemingly insignificant you think the information is, it could prove to be very important to help us establish details about Lamduan’s life and the circumstances surrounding her death.