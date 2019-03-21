Contract Awarded To Build Pooley Bridge

21 March 2019, 06:18 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 06:19

New Pooley Bridge

The £5million contract to go ahead and actually build the new Pooley Bridge has been awarded.

People living there and visitors have been using a temporary crossing at the north end of Ullswater since Storm Desmond.

The floods in late 2015 washed away the original 300-year old bridge.

Commenting on the award of the contract Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “This bridge is a very important project to the council and I am delighted that we are now at a stage of awarding the contract. The design is outstanding and I am looking forward to the day when we officially open it and allow this community to truly get back to their day to day business. All work to date including the design and the timescale has taken account of local feedback and we have specifically avoided disruption in their peak tourism season.”

Diane Bourne, Managing Director for Eric Wright Civil Engineering added: “We’ve been working closely with Cumbria County Council on the design for the new bridge for the last 12 months and we are delighted to also be appointed for the construction phase. Our team has a great deal of experience in bridge design and construction and we will ensure that the new Pooley Bridge, not only provides resilience against extreme bad weather in the future, but that it continues to connect the community for generations to come. We look forward to celebrating the completion of the project with the local community next year."

