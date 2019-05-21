Cumbria Police Gets New Cyber Crime Unit

21 May 2019, 06:11 | Updated: 21 May 2019, 06:14

Cumbria Police

Cumbria Police has a new Cyber and Digital Crime Unit.

It'll deal with things like online sex crimes; hacking; and fraud.

It's being paid for by an increase in council tax.

Detective Inspector Ian Harwood leads the new unit. He said: “We are delighted to show the public what their council tax is paying for – an improved service to protect anybody who uses a digital device.

“In this day and age, that includes most of us. If you shop online, use social media or use email to communicate you could fall victim to an online criminal if you do not take care.

“Cyber criminals can hide behind their screens.

“But their actions can have a huge impact on businesses, individuals, vulnerable members of society and children.

“This new team is crucial in order to prevent people from entering the world of cyber criminality by providing early intervention and diversion, protect our communities by providing good, up to date and simple advice to reduce the risk of becoming a victim, prepare ourselves to effectively deal with cybercrime or a significant cyber-attack and finally, we will be in a much better position to pursue those who commit cybercrime and bring them to justice.”

Cumbria's PCC Peter McCall said: “It is great news that Cumbria Constabulary have been able to use the additional funding raised through council tax precept to fund this new cyber unit.

“Increasingly, we are more likely to be a victim of crime through our online activities than at any other time.

“This is why it is essential to invest in this area, to ensure that we have the technology in place to tackle this difficult and growing crime.

“Traditionally cybercrime is not an offence that people may think of as a ‘day-to-day’ policing matter.

“The digital world is a dangerous world and the modern threats and risks of online criminals, as they hide behind their screens, faceless and anonymous, has significantly increased.

“Offences such as internet fraud, online grooming, cyber stalking and child sexual exploitation, where criminals focus on the most vulnerable as an easy target, are happening here in Cumbria.

“Being able to invest in additional specialist services and increase the number of cybercrime experts within the Cyber and Digital Crime Unit, will help and support us in staying one step ahead of online crime.

“People often ask me about increasing police presence ‘on the beat’.

“I agree that this is an important priority and the additional 25 officers within the neighbourhood community teams have had a big impact and made a real difference.

“In addition, I will often refer to the unseen element of policing, of which our Cyber and Digital Crime Unit is an excellent example.

“The large number of policing hours invested into specialist cybercrime cases may not be as visible, but is none the less, just as important.”

DI Harwood added: “The specialist officers and staff are in place to tackle and deter crime in what is becoming a busier and more demanding area of policing.

“One of the challenges in policing is keeping up with changing trends in crime.

“And cybercrime is something that has become more of a threat as people become more familiar with using computers and other devices for day-to-day life.

“Criminals will also exploit any new method available to commit their offences – and we need to keep one step ahead of them.

“We work hard together with our partners to highlight the threat and to prevent people from falling victim.

“We would urge people to be vigilant of all the threats that exist online and to protect themselves as best they can.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Niki Lauda death: Tributes paid to man who made 'the biggest comeback in sport'

UK & World

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green star as Golden State Warriors sweep Portland Trail Blazers to reach NBA Finals

Sport

Niki Lauda, three-time Formula One world champion, dies at 70

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

John Bradley Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones John Bradley confirms season 8 fan theories could be correct

TV & Movies

Tom Daley's husband has started a war of words with British Swimming

Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Black turned away from diving competition over child’s buggy

Celebrities

Prince of Egypt Musical

The Prince of Egypt Musical is coming to the West End: start date, location and ticket information

Celebrities

Gaynor Faye has announced her shock exit from Emmerdale

Emmerdale spoilers: Gaynor Faye reveals Megan Macey's shock exit after seven years

TV & Movies

The stunning new set of candles has plenty to choose from

Yankee Candle launch Sunday brunch collection in time for summer

Beauty

The pink and white-filled collection is loaded with bargains

Aldi's launch brand new hen party range which starts from only 99p

Lifestyle