Extra Patrols After Barrow Crime Spate

There've been extra high-visibility police patrols in part of Barrow after a spate of crime.

The operation's focused on the Risedale and Salthouse Road areas.

54 break-ins, thefts or vehicles crimes were reported in just under two months.

Sergeant Sara Seath said: “We would like to reassure the public that we are taking action to address this spate of offences.

“High visibility patrols should act as a deterrent – as should the idea that we have officers in plain clothes watching for suspicious behaviour.

“We will be discussing this issue at our Local Focus partnership meeting to discuss what other action can be taken with other agencies.”

Sgt Seath added: “We would also like to urge people to always report information to the police directly.

“It may seriously undermine any investigation if images that form evidence have been shared and discussed on social media.

“Should anyone consider taking action themselves, they are urged not to as they could face criminal investigation themselves.”

A statement from Cumbria Police added: "Officers are aware of images being circulated on social media of what people perceive to be individuals acting suspiciously.

"Police are keen to stress that it may undermine investigations if images that then form evidence have been shared and discussed on social media."