Four Arrested Over Lancashire Hit and Run

They're being held on suspicion murder after the incident in Kirkham yesterday afternoon.

Four people have been arrested after a man died after being knocked down in a hit and run in Lancashire.

Police were called to Freckleton Street in Kirkham yesterday afternoon (Thursday, July 18th), the man in his 40s died at the scene.

Officers later stopped a car on the M61 near Bolton and arrested the driver and passengers on suspicion of murder.



Detective Chief Inspector Eric Halford, of West CID, said: "We are in the very early stages of what is clearly an extremely serious incident which has resulted in a man losing his life.



"While we have made a number of arrests our enquiries are very much on-going and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed these events or who has any information which could assist our investigation to come forward and speak to us."



Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 1068 of today (Thursday, July 18th) or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

