Man In Court Over Attempted Murder

1 April 2019, 12:23 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 12:32

court

Luke Canning's been remanded in custody.

A man from Kendal has appeared at court charged with attempted murder.
 
Luke Canning, aged 21, of Bridge Street, Burneside, appeared at Barrow Magistrates' Court today (April 1).
 
Canning, also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on April 15.
 
The charges relate to an assault that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning (March 30) on a footpath at Waterside in Kendal.
 
The victim of the assault, a 33-year-old Kendal man, remains in a critical condition.

