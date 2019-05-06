Labyrinthitis Man Rescued In Lakes

A man with Labyrinthitis had to be rescued during a camping trip in the Lakes last week.

The inner-ear condition left the 30-year old unsteady, vomiting and suffering vertigo above Patterdale.

Members of the Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team and the Coastguard helicopter got him down.

A statement from the Patterdale MRT read in full: "The team were called out today to assist a 30 year old male from the Leeds area whom had become ill while wild camping above Patterdale. The gentleman had become very unsteady on his feet, was vomiting a lot and suffering vertigo like symptoms. The team treated the young man with medication to alleviate his symptoms as best as possible but because stretchering him was proving difficult it was decided to request the assistance of a Coast Guard helicopter to evacuate him to the valley bottom and further, more definitive medical care.

"The whole callout took 5 hours and involved 9 members of the team. Patterdale MRT would like to thank the crew of the Coast Guard helicopter for their assistance which almost certainly reduced team members time on the hill by half and meant the casualty could receive relatively prompt onward care."