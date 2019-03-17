Lancashire Teenagers Charged With Affray

Follows an incident earlier this month

Four people have now been charged following an incident which occurred on Manchester Road in Preston earlier this month.

We were called at about 2.15pm on March 4th to a report that a group of men, two of whom were believed to have been in possession of a knife and a baseball bat, had been chasing another man, in an area close to Cardinal Newman College.

Officers attended and arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of assault. Enquiries were carried out and #Team5IR later arrested three more people – an 18-year-old man, and two boys aged 15 and 16.

This weekend we have charged Jack Tunstall, 18, of Arundel Place, Preston, with affray. A 16-year-old boy from Preston has also been charged with affray and a 15-year-old boy from Preston has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

All three are due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday (March 18th).

Connor Harris, 18, of Fishergate Hill, Preston, has previously been charged with affray, possession of a bladed article and threatening a person with a bladed article and appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on March 7th.