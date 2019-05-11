Money Raised In Memory Of Police Horse

11 May 2019, 05:35 | Updated: 11 May 2019, 05:37

Police Horse Morecambe

Some money's been raised in memory of a late Lancashire Police horse called 'Morecambe'.

He died when he slipped while on duty at Blackpool v Fleetwood last month.

The Tangerines had a bucket collection for their game last weekend, in aid of the Horse Trust.

Morecambe's rider has now been released from hospital.

CEO of The Horse Trust, Jeanette Allen, said: “We were dreadfully shocked and upset to hear what happened to Morecombe and are relieved that his rider is out of hospital. This incident must have been terrible to witness and our thoughts are with our friends in Lancashire Mounted Police and the community they serve. It is out privilege to care for these incredible animals later in life that with their officers give so much to their communities. Knowing how close the bond is between police officers and their horses, our hearts go out all who knew and loved Morecombe. We are also extremely grateful to Lancashire Constabulary for nominating us as the beneficiary charity of Blackpool FC’s generous fundraising efforts.”

Police Sergeant Adam Pearson said: “Morecambe was 11 years young and a major part of our policing family operationally and in the riding school. He had attended a number of larger scale events and will be sorely missed by the public, our team and the police family.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Freddie Starr died of heart disease, post-mortem finds

Showbiz

US moving air defence missile system to Middle East to counter Iran

UK & World

PHOTO CREDIT: David Johnson

Wainwright Society Gives 10k To GNAA

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Will Smith has opened up about taking on the iconic Genie role

Aladdin star Will Smith reveals son Jaden convinced him to take on the role as Genie - and admits following Robin Williams was "daunting"

TV & Movies

A mum was 'mind blown' to find this sketch which looks exactly like her daughter

'Psychic' aunt draws picture of her niece - 10 years before she was born

Lifestyle

Pregnant woman abs

Mum-to-be shocks Instagramers as she shows off muscular baby bump

Lifestyle

The Essex accent has been voted the UK's sexiest

The UK's sexiest accents have been REVEALED

Lifestyle

This product has been hailed a 'miracle' by users

The £8 fake tan eraser that gets rid of orange hands in minutes

Beauty

The Geordie pair have split but insist they're still pals

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry announces that she's SPLIT from Sam Gowland

Showbiz