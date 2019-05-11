Money Raised In Memory Of Police Horse

Some money's been raised in memory of a late Lancashire Police horse called 'Morecambe'.

He died when he slipped while on duty at Blackpool v Fleetwood last month.

The Tangerines had a bucket collection for their game last weekend, in aid of the Horse Trust.

Morecambe's rider has now been released from hospital.

CEO of The Horse Trust, Jeanette Allen, said: “We were dreadfully shocked and upset to hear what happened to Morecombe and are relieved that his rider is out of hospital. This incident must have been terrible to witness and our thoughts are with our friends in Lancashire Mounted Police and the community they serve. It is out privilege to care for these incredible animals later in life that with their officers give so much to their communities. Knowing how close the bond is between police officers and their horses, our hearts go out all who knew and loved Morecombe. We are also extremely grateful to Lancashire Constabulary for nominating us as the beneficiary charity of Blackpool FC’s generous fundraising efforts.”

Police Sergeant Adam Pearson said: “Morecambe was 11 years young and a major part of our policing family operationally and in the riding school. He had attended a number of larger scale events and will be sorely missed by the public, our team and the police family.”