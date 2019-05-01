Morecambe Beach Dog Ban Comes In

A reminder that dogs are banned from Morecambe's bathing beaches from today (Wednesday).

Pets aren't allowed on the North or South beaches between May and September, so they comply with the Seaside Award.

Owners can be fined up to £80.

A statement from Lancaster City Council read: "The awards recognise beaches in England that achieve the highest standards of beach management. Restricting dogs during the summer months also helps to maintain the water quality of the two beaches during their busiest period.

"Offenders will be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £80 to be paid within 14 days. This is reduced to £50 if paid within seven days. If a Penalty Notice is not paid, Lancaster City Council may prosecute the offender in the Magistrates Court. The maximum fine on summary conviction is level 3 on the standard scale (currently £1,000)."