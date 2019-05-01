Morecambe Beach Dog Ban Comes In

1 May 2019, 07:17 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 07:21

Dog beach ban

A reminder that dogs are banned from Morecambe's bathing beaches from today (Wednesday).

Pets aren't allowed on the North or South beaches between May and September, so they comply with the Seaside Award.

Owners can be fined up to £80.

A statement from Lancaster City Council read: "The awards recognise beaches in England that achieve the highest standards of beach management. Restricting dogs during the summer months also helps to maintain the water quality of the two beaches during their busiest period.

"Offenders will be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £80 to be paid within 14 days. This is reduced to £50 if paid within seven days. If a Penalty Notice is not paid, Lancaster City Council may prosecute the offender in the Magistrates Court. The maximum fine on summary conviction is level 3 on the standard scale (currently £1,000)."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore asks fans to behave in Barcelona

Sport

Will Baby Sussex arrive today?

Meghan Markle tipped to give birth TODAY

Royals

Next sales lifted by 'unusually warm' weather

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Dan Osborne has spoken out about his marriage problems

Dan Osborne admits he 'doesn't know' whether he'll stay married to Jacqueline Jossa

Celebrities

Kelly Brook looked ready for summer in this cute dress

Kelly Brook's on-air look: Get the Heart presenter's black and white animal print dress

Celebrities

Katie Price has undergone a third facelift - leaving her unrecognisable

Katie Price facelift results revealed after she underwent her THIRD round of surgery in Turkey

Celebrities

Faye Brookes has quit Coronation Street

Coronation Street star Faye Brookes QUITS Kate Connor role just days after Tristan Gemmill’s shock exit

TV & Movies

Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe are parents to Prince and Paris Jackson

How many kids did Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson have together?

Celebrities

Sonic the Hedgehog, which stars comedy actor Jim Carrey, is speeding towards its release date later this year.

Sonic the Hedgehog movie: When is it released in the UK and who’s in the cast with Jim Carrey?

TV & Movies