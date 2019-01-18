Morecambe's Reece Holt Passes Away

The 13 year old had raised thousands of pounds for charity whilst battling Anaplastic Astrocytoma

Morecambe school boy Reece Holt has passed away.

The 13 year old died at Royal Lancaster Infirmary this morning, he'd been battling Anaplastic Astrocytoma, since May 2016.

He and his family had raised thousands of pounds for research into brain cancers and to support families of other terminally ill children.

A message on his charity’s Facebook page this afternoon said:

“Our bravest warrior Reece left us at 11.30am this morning while being cuddled by mum and surrounded by his family. Reece Holt, from

“He fought valiantly to the last!“He’s with his grandad now and the world will be a slightly duller place without his beautiful smile. “Reece is also able to donate his beautiful blue eyes to help another and we will continue to fight on to ensure other children get a chance to grow up.”