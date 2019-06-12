Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Cumbria Crash
12 June 2019, 08:59 | Updated: 12 June 2019, 09:02
The 25 year old's in hospital after the accident near Bassenthwaite
A woman's seriously ill after an accident in Cumbria.
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A591 near Bassenthwaite.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.12am yesterday.
The collision involved a car, driven by a man, from Leicester, and a motorcycle, ridden by a woman, 25, of Allerdale.
The woman was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where she remains in a critical condition. The family are aware.
The other driver was uninjured.
The A591 was closed between the Castle Inn and the Bassenthwaite junction for around 5 hours whilst a forensic collision investigation took place.