Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Cumbria Crash

The 25 year old's in hospital after the accident near Bassenthwaite

A woman's seriously ill after an accident in Cumbria.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A591 near Bassenthwaite.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.12am yesterday.

The collision involved a car, driven by a man, from Leicester, and a motorcycle, ridden by a woman, 25, of Allerdale.

The woman was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where she remains in a critical condition. The family are aware.

The other driver was uninjured.

The A591 was closed between the Castle Inn and the Bassenthwaite junction for around 5 hours whilst a forensic collision investigation took place.