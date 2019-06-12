Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Cumbria Crash

12 June 2019, 08:59 | Updated: 12 June 2019, 09:02

Ambulance generic

The 25 year old's in hospital after the accident near Bassenthwaite

A woman's seriously ill after an accident in Cumbria.
 
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A591 near Bassenthwaite.
 
Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.12am yesterday.
 
The collision involved a car, driven by a man, from Leicester, and a motorcycle, ridden by a woman, 25, of Allerdale.
 
The woman was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where she remains in a critical condition. The family are aware.
The other driver was uninjured.
 
The A591 was closed between the Castle Inn and the Bassenthwaite junction for around 5 hours whilst a forensic collision investigation took place.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Car dealership giant Pendragon issues profit warning

UK & World

Romelu Lukaku calls for Manchester United to decide future

Sport

Queen's former home in Malta is on the market

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Wes Nelson thinks Sherif was arguing with producers

Wes Nelson thinks Sherif got Love Island axe for 'fighting with producers'

TV & Movies

ITV have denied 'fighting' is the reason Sherif left

Love Island confirm ‘leaked messages’ claiming Sherif Lanre was kicked out after fighting with Anton are FAKE

TV & Movies

New reports claim the Love Island star spent 'hours' alone in the shower before leaving the Villa

Love Island star Sherif Lanre 'spent hours alone in the shower' before axe

TV & Movies

Sherif has been axed from the show following a 'mutual discussion'

Love Island viewers left fuming as Sherif’s exit was barely addressed on tonight's show

TV & Movies

New girls Elma and Maura are heading into the villa tomorrow

Love Island shocks viewers with TWO brand new female islanders following Sherif's shock exit

TV & Movies

Elma Pazar has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Elma Pazar? Love Island 2019 bombshell and eyelash technician from Essex

TV & Movies