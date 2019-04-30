Playground Vandals Endangering Children

30 April 2019, 07:18 | Updated: 30 April 2019, 07:21

Palatine Recreation Ground

Children's lives are being put at risk by playground vandals in Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham, according to the council.

Bolts and screws have been deliberately removed from equipment at the Palatine Recreation Ground, the Eric Morecambe play area, and Heysham Village play area.

Mums and dads are concerned - we spoke to Lenna, who regularly takes her children to Palatine: "This is done with such malicious intent. It's seeking to do damage to children who are unaware and wanting to play.

"It'd be better if you could actually see what the problem was and what the damage is. But this? You'd have to got and inspect every single nut and bolt to make sure it's safe for children.

"It's absolutley shocking. I don't think I should need to worry about something like that."

A statement from Lancaster City Council read: "We are aware of a number of incidents which have occurred recently relating to bolts and screws being loosened and removed from play equipment at the Heysham Village play area, Palatine Recreation Ground in Lancaster and from a gate at the Eric Morecambe play area.

"It is thought that the activity is deliberate and could endanger the lives of those using the facilities. The matter has been reported to the police and we would urge anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity at these play areas or any others in the district, to report what they have seen to the police under log number PE00492028FBLBD.

"In the meantime, the council will be stepping up its daily inspections of all its play areas and request that those visiting them remain extra vigilant at this time."

