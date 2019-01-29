Police Conclude Saline Tampering Investigation

An inquiry was launched two years ago at Cumberland Infirmary

An investigation into saline bags that were allegedly tampered with at a hospital in Cumbria has concluded, police have said.

The inquiry was launched and security measures increased at Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle in January 2017 after a small number of saline bags which appeared to have been tampered with were discovered by a member of staff.

Later that year, a 24-year-old woman, from Wigton, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice and appearing to contaminate goods.

On Tuesday, more than two years after the investigation was first launched, a spokesman for Cumbria Constabulary said the woman would face no further action.

The spokesman said: "The decision was made by the Crown Prosecution Service following a thorough police investigation."

In January 2017, North Cumbria University Hospitals Trust said there were no indications that any patients had been adversely affected.