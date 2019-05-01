Shop Staff Threatened With Machete

1 May 2019, 12:05 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 12:09

McColls Heysham

There's a witness appeal after a knifepoint robbery at a Morecambe shop.

Three men used a machete to threaten staff at McColl's on Oxcliffe Road last Thursday night, making off with cash.

No one was hurt.

The trio used a dark grey car, possibly a Vauxhall Astra, to get away.

DS Paul Richardson from Lancaster Police said: “This must have been a terrifying ordeal for the staff and also a customer in the shop at the time. Thankfully, no one was badly injured.

“We need anyone with information or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area to make contact with us. Similarly if you think you saw the car described, please get in touch.”

