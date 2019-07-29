Shotguns & Rifles Handed In During Surrender

Cumbria Police say they've had a huge response during the first week of the amnesty



Police have received over 61 weapons from members of the public so far during a fortnight-long surrender period.

The surrender, which is running between 20th July and 4th August, is part of a national campaign to prevent firearms falling into the wrong hands.



Every weapon that is handed in is one less that can be used to cause harm or be involved in other acts of criminality.

All sources, including unwanted licensed firearms as well as unlicensed firearms.



Many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality or are overlooked and forgotten in people's homes. Some are acquired and distributed by criminal networks to harm, threaten and intimidate their local communities.



The surrender gives the chance to dispose of the firearm or ammunition safely by simply taking it to a police station and handing it in.



If you have any unlawfully held or unwanted firearms, knives, ammunition or other weapons please make use of the surrender opportunity.



During the surrender those handing over weapons will not face prosecution for the illegal possession, at the point of surrender, and can remain anonymous.



Inspector Paul Telford, Firearms Operations said,



"It's brilliant to see members of the public have stepped-up and handed in their unwanted firearms, meaning they will never be used to cause fear or harm.



"I'd ask again that anyone having unwanted firearms or ammunition should take the opportunity to hand them in under the Surrender.

"This includes pepper and CS sprays as well as electronic touch 'stun-guns' - all of which are illegal and treated like a firearm in the UK even if they were bought legally in Europe or over the internet, or are part of a torch.



"Don't be the one who gets prosecuted and named in the paper for bringing one of these back from holiday - if you've got any of these please get rid of them now to avoid being prosecuted.



"The organised Surrender runs until Sunday 4th August.



"If you're worried about the existence of a firearm, please contact police or report anonymously via Crimestoppers."