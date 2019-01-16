Stolen Car Involved In Crash With Police
16 January 2019, 18:09 | Updated: 16 January 2019, 18:18
Cumbria Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
A lengthy pursuit concluded on a minor road off The Square, in the Broughton in Furness area, at about 1am.
The driver, who had left the vehicle he had been driving, was involved in a collision with one of the police vehicles at the conclusion of the pursuit.
The driver - a man, aged 20, from the Millom area - was airlifted to hospital in Preston. He sustained bruising. His injuries are not life threatening.
Subsequent inquiries revealed the car was a vehicle suspected to be stolen from the Millom area.