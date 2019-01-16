Stolen Car Involved In Crash With Police

Cumbria Police has referred itself to the watchdog after a car being followed by officers was involved in a crash.

Officers were following a Renault Clio after the driver failed to stop on the A590 at Levens, near Kendal, just after midnight today (January 16).



A lengthy pursuit concluded on a minor road off The Square, in the Broughton in Furness area, at about 1am.



The driver, who had left the vehicle he had been driving, was involved in a collision with one of the police vehicles at the conclusion of the pursuit.



The driver - a man, aged 20, from the Millom area - was airlifted to hospital in Preston. He sustained bruising. His injuries are not life threatening.



Subsequent inquiries revealed the car was a vehicle suspected to be stolen from the Millom area.