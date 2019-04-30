Two Men Deny Attempted Murder Charges

Luke Peter Canning and Jordan Lee Jenkinson

Two men have denied the alleged attempted murder of a man in South Cumbria.

Luke Peter Canning, 21, and 25-year-old Jordan Lee Jenkinson appeared at Carlisle Crown Court this morning (TUES).

Canning and Jenkinson each denied a charge which alleges that they attempted to murder Richard Wilkinson. They also each pleaded not guilty to a charge alleging that they unlawfully and maliciously caused Mr Wilkinson grievous bodily harm with intent.

In addition, Canning denied the alleged possession of an offensive weapon - a metal bar - in a public place.

The charges arise out of an alleged incident which is said to have occurred on a footpath at Waterside, Kendal, on March 30.

During a 20-minute hearing, the men spoke from the court dock to confirm their identities, dates of birth and nationalities, and to enter their not guilty pleas.

Police said in early April that the 33-year-old complainant was in a "critical" condition at the Royal Preston Hospital. However, the court heard today he had "just been discharged home" from hospital, and was "convalescing".

A timetable for the progression of the case was agreed. A trial - estimated to last five to seven days - is due to start at the crown court on September 16.

A further court hearing is to be held before that date.

In the meantime both Canning, of Bridge Street, Burneside, and Jenkinson, of Lound Road, Kendal, were remanded in custody by Judge Peter Davies.