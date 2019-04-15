UHMBT Backs Red Box Project

15 April 2019, 08:36 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 08:38

UHMBT Red Box

The Morecambe Bay NHS Trust is supporting the Red Box project.

They put sanitary products in schools for girls who can't afford them.

You can donate products at the reception of the breast-screening unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The link up has come about thanks to one of UHMBT's Clinical Support Workers, Sian Bonnell.

Sian said: “Issues surrounding period poverty are very relevant nationally at the moment, this is a great initiative to support both our community and those that access our service and it felt like an opportunity not to be missed.”

Georgia Argent, Head of Department for Breast Screening, UHMBT, added: “This is a fantastic initiative and I want to praise the ingenuity of Sian.
“We will be collecting sanitary product donations for our service users and visitors as well as for the local schools. We want to help tackle health inequalities and create a progressive supportive environment for those attending our service.”

Sue Smith, OBE, Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Chief Nurse, UHMBT, added: “One of the Trust’s key focuses is inclusivity and making everyone feel
valued, which is reflected in our Behavioural Standards Framework, Freedom to Speak Up initiatives and LGBT and disability networks for staff.

“By backing the Red Box Project the Trust shows its commitment to help tackle health inequalities and create a progressive supportive environment for those attending our Breast Screening Service and for young women in the community.”

