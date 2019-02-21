Windermere Ferry To Undergo Refit

People are going to have do without the Windermere Ferry again.

It'll be out of action for three weeks from the 4th of March.

It's for its five-yearly, £150,000 refit.

The council says it couldn't be done last year - when the vessel was out of service for months due to a fire - because they didn't have the money.

Councillor Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “We recognise that the ferry being out of service creates an inconvenience for the many people – locals and visitors alike – who use it. The five-yearly inspection and refit is essential work that will ensure the ferry is in top condition ahead of the busy summer season.”