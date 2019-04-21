Family Call Crossbow Attack ‘Horrific’.

21 April 2019, 10:06 | Updated: 21 April 2019, 10:10

crossbow

The family of Gerald Corrigan have been speaking out for the first time since he was shot by a crossbow while fixing a satellite dish.

He managed to make his way back into his home on the outskirts of Holyhead and raise the alarm just before 12.35am on Friday.

The seventy four year old has been moved from Ysbyty Gwynedd to a Hospital in Stoke.

His family have put out a statement:

"This is a horrific incident that has happened to our family.

We cannot think of anybody who may have wanted to hurt our father and dear partner. 

We are trying to come to terms with this shocking incident." 

So far there have been no arrests.

Gary Neville on Manchester United and their 'reality check'

Sport

Extinction Rebellion climate change campaigners to 'pause' London protest

UK & World

Gorillas pose for striking selfie with park ranger in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Quirky

