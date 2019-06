Six charged over Liverpool shooting

Liam Watson, 30, of no fixed address was charged with murder, conspiracy to rob, conspiracy to possess a firearm and ammunition.

Paul Blackhurst, 26, of Plaza Boulevard, Liverpool was charged with murder, conspiracy to rob, conspiracy to possess a firearm and ammunition.

Jake Mawhinney, 20, of Royton Road, Waterloo was charged with murder, conspiracy to rob, conspiracy to possess a firearm and ammunition.

Dale Avery, 24, of no fixed abode, was charged with murder, conspiracy to rob, conspiracy to possess a firearm and ammunition.

Kyle Sanders, 20, of Weightman Grove, Liverpool was charged with murder, conspiracy to rob, conspiracy to possess a firearm and ammunition.

James Harrison, 21, of Kirkstone Road North, Litherland was charged with murder, conspiracy to rob, conspiracy to possess a firearm and ammunition.

All six were remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday, 14 June 2019).