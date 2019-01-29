Tributes to a Manchester teenager



The family of 16 year old pupil who was found dead at a house in Salford yesterday say they're are devastated.

Teacher at Sarah Goldman school King David School in Crumpsall have described her as lovely, bright and intelligent, they say she'll be hugely missed.

Greater Manchester Police were called at on Monday to reports that the teenager was missing from her home in Prestwich in Bury.

Officers received a second call saying she had been found dead in a derelict building near to Brookside Drive in Kersal, Salford.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed.

Police said they were keeping an "open mind" about the circumstances of the girl's death.