Yellow Vest Protester Denies Assault

"Yellow vest" protester James Goddard has denied assaulting a news photographer.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Manchester city centre on February 9.

Appearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court 29 year old James Goddard from Timperley, pleaded not guilty to the common assault of Joel Goodman.

He also denied using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Mr Goodman.

The allegations relate to an organised demonstration in the city centre,

The case has been adjourned until June 25 for trial.

As part of his bail conditions, Goddard must not contact Mr Goodman or attend any organised demonstration in Manchester city centre