Pet owners warned to keep their dogs inside during Storm Dennis this weekend

72 hours of rain and 80mph gales are expected over the weekend. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

As the UK gets drenched with heavy rain and strong winds, don't forget to keep your pooches safe during Storm Dennis this weekend.

The Dogs Trust has warned pet owners the extreme weather can be particularly upsetting for our furry friends.

Catherine Dobbie, a veterinary surgeon at The Dogs Trust, told The Sun: "Extreme weather and thunderstorms can be distressing for dogs.

"If you are worried about the weather, keep your dogs indoors as much as possible."

Storm Dennis is also expected to bring four inches of snow across the country and Pets at Home is urging dog owners that grit can cause harm if they do venture out.

Dr Karlien Heyrman from Pets at Home said: "When a dog walks over grit salt, the crystals can attach to the animal’s paw pads and if left unchecked, can cause anything from mild discomfort to severe pain.

"Winter walks can also become dangerous if too much grit salt is licked off bare paws, leaving them at risk of excessive salt consumption.

Animal lovers have been busy sharing pictures of their four-legged friends snuggling indoors and napping during the inclement weather.

Sounds like a good idea to us!