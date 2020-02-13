Storm Dennis set to hit UK this weekend – causing flooding, damage and destruction

The Met Office have released a number of weather warnings for the weekend and Britain is set to be hammered by another storm.

Storm Dennis is on the way to the UK, and is set to ruin everyone's weekend.

Following the destruction of Storm Ciara, you'd think we could do with a break from the rain and wind – but no.

Storm Dennis will arrive at the UK on Saturday, due to bring heavy rain and more winds.

The Met Office have issued an amber weather warning for rainfall and a yellow weather warning for wind.

Alex Deakin, Met Office Meterologist, said that Storm Dennis is similar to Storm Ciara in some ways, but there are "important differences".

The Met Office expert said: "The main difference is he winds associated with Storm Dennis are expected to be a little bit less than those from Storm Ciara."

Dennis is believed to be bringing more wide spread heavy rainfall across the UK, which means there is a greater risk of further flooding in some parts of Britain.

The UK is set for heavy rain and strong winds this weekend. Picture: Met Office

Storm Dennis will intensify on Friday as it makes its way across the Atlantic, and by the end of Saturday much of the UK "will be experiencing heavy rain and gusty winds".

Winds will still be strong, predicted to be around 50mph inland and up to 60-70mph near the coast.

On Sunday, a lot of the south of the UK will see a lot of rain, which has been predicted to cause damage and destruction and disruptions.

Storm Dennis will arrive at the UK on Saturday, due to bring heavy rain and more winds. Picture: Getty

Earlier in the week, the Met Office offered some predictions of the windy and wet weekend ahead, saying: "We've got a really strong jet stream so you can expect some really fast aeroplanes travelling across the Atlantic."

They added: "It deepens before it gets to the UK, and early Saturday it will be airing down upon the UK.

"As it arrives across the UK, it's a more mature feature, and that is crucial, Ciara intensified a little bit closer to the UK ."

