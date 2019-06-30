New fitness app for stay-at-home mums

Gym-phobic stay-at-home mums no longer need to be fearful of joining a gym or being unable to attend exercise classes thanks to a mum from Devon.

Personal trainer Jo Taylor who owns a Tavistock gym wanted to create a health and fitness for those who are not comfortable with a gym environment and can do it in the comfort of their own home.

Jo is passionate about helping women and new mums to start their journey to fitness, having helped hundreds already to build successful fitness routines during her time at the gym, and now wants to reach out to others who might not otherwise be able to try working out.

My Peak is an online fitness platform providing workout plans and guides, alongside nutritious recipes and healthy eating plans, with access to Jo’s expert advice on demand. Users only need to download an app to a smartphone, tablet or log in online via a PC.

Jo, who has a 7-year-old daughter, said: “I totally get that the gym isn’t for everyone – and as a working mum, I know how hard it is to make fitness a part of your everyday lifestyle and routine.

“I wanted to do something to help the people who wanted to get fit but didn’t know where to start; maybe they’re at home with a new baby or a young toddler and they can’t get to the gym, or maybe they just don’t feel comfortable going to a gym environment to work out.

All of the workout plans can be done without any equipment, and there are video tutorials to explain each exercise and show how it can be done at home. Many can be adapted to suit those who might have limited mobility too.

My Peak’s fitness programmes combine HIIT training – High Intensity Interval Training – exercise with a sensible, balanced diet plan, which Jo is passionate about.

“My Peak aims to dispel the myth that you need to live off salad or workout for hours on end to be healthy,” Jo added. “Not all fitness journeys are about losing weight either – health and fitness comes in all shapes and sizes.

“I want to help people discover how to love food, and how important it is to fuel your body with good nutrients, as well as starting to make changes to make fitness a part of their lifestyle,

“Our food plans are all about everything in moderation, with an emphasis on good quality, home-cooked food which is nutrient dense; nothing is off limits, nothing is banned, and all the recipes are suitable for the whole family.

There’s no juicing and no faddy diet plans; just healthy, nutritious food everyone can enjoy, coupled with realistic and achievable exercise routines.”

The My Peak app is already proving popular, with growing numbers of people signing up since the platform was completed last summer.

Users sign up for a £5 a month subscription, or £45 for a year which includes additional access to guides, manuals, diet plans and articles about health and fitness.

The packages also offer users the chance to have 1-1 access to Jo so they can message her to ask questions and for advice and help on their fitness journeys.

Find out more about My Peak at https://my.peakhealth.fitness/